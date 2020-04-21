|
Donald M. Gardner
Burtchville - Donald M. Gardner, 76, of Burtchville Township, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home peacefully with care provided by Seasons Hospice and his loving family.
He was born in Fremont Township, Michigan on January 24, 1944, son of the late Frank and Alta Gardner.
Donald married Nancy J. Gardner from Fort Gratiot on April 5, 2002, in Helenwood, Tennessee.
Donald was in the farming business for many years as well as construction management, and gas and oil wells. He set high ambitious goals for himself as he had an amazing gift to invent and create as shown by his innate ability to fix almost anything that involved engines and moving parts.
Donald attended Michigan State University with a focus in the area of Agriculture. He maintained a strong unwavering faith and love for his Heavenly Father and enjoyed attending several spiritual conferences a year with his wife. Those that knew him were also exposed to his funny sense of humor and mischievous pranks.
His biggest pride and joy were his grandchildren whom he loved spending time with; Jonathan French, Spencer French, Skyler French, Paige French, Caleb French, Kathryn Falls, Emma Falls, Rachel Falls, William Falls, Meredith Falls, Aubrey Manns, Erin Manns, Zanna Mabe, Carter Mabe, and Reuben and Jael Swank.
Donald had five children; Dena French (John) of Greenwood, Beth Falls (Michael) of Emmett, Jo Lynn Manns (William) of Croswell, Kim Mabe (Charles) of Tennessee, and Angela Swank (Matthew) of New Zealand and several nieces and nephews.
Donald is survived by his siblings, Aaron Gardner (Ann), Naomi Thompson (Lyle), Dorothy Spencer, Bruce Gardner (Gail), Beverly Sizemore (Dick), David Gardner (Susie), and Sally Gardner (sister in law).
He is also preceded in death by his siblings Edsel Gardner (Marion), Hubert Gardner, and Donna Ostrander.
There will be a memorial service for the family in the near future in memory of Donald. Arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020