Donald Owen McWain
St. Clair - Donald Owen McWain, of St. Clair, passed away at age 90 at home surrounded by his children. He was born February 13, 1929 in Port Huron. Don married Carol Ahles February 26, 1949. She preceded him in death in 2010.
Don started his working career with the Diamond Crystal Salt Co. He would move on to spend most of his working years as an electrician with Local Union 58. He served the community of St. Clair as a volunteer fireman for many years.
Don is survived by his children, Diane (Dean) DeShon, Jo Beckleman, Barb Strachan, Jane (Don) Burgett, Sue (Mark) Stier and Jim (Antoinette) McWain, 14 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Also surviving are his sister, Alice McHugh; sisters in law, Marriane Ahles and Pat McWain.
He was predeceased by his son, Donald (Mick), great grand-daughter, Jessica DeShon; son in law, James Strachan; his parents, George and Eva McWain; brother, Ken; sister, Betty; mother in law and father in law, Walter and Lillian Ahles; brothers in law and sisters in law, Hector and Melba Mudge, Ed and Olive Ahles, Bill and Lois Comment, Walter and Leona Ahles and Howard Ahles.
Funeral services will be Tuesday May 14th at 10:00 a.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, St. Clair. Don's great grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Visiting hours are Monday May 13th 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to Reverence Hospice or the St. Clair Fire Department. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 12, 2019