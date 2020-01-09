|
|
Donald P. Pearson
Kalamazoo - Donald Philipp Pearson 86, formerly of Marysville, MI, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
He was born August 22, 1933 in Britton, SD to the late Hugo and Natalie (Kindsfater) Pearson and was raised on the family farm in Hecla, SD. He married Gail Trower on December 26, 1956 in Sisseton, SD.
After graduating from Northern State Teachers College (where Don and Gail met) in Aberdeen, SD in 1955, Don served in the United States Army for two years. He was an industrial arts teacher and driver's education instructor for 35 years for the Port Huron Area School District and later enjoyed working for the Carpenter's Union after his retirement from teaching.
Don was an expert woodworker and made many beautiful clocks, jewelry boxes, and furniture for family and friends. He also enjoyed model airplanes and competitive shooting. He was a founding member of the Blue Water Sportsman's Association and a lifetime member of the NRA, where he earned his Distinguished Pistol designation. Don's favorite meal was Wally's Chicken; wings and drumsticks only, please. He also loved to feed the birds and squirrels and even trained the squirrels to take peanuts out of his hand.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Gail, and four children, Nancy (Joe) McInnis, Jerry (Lori) Pearson, Jane (Tony) Gunden, and Kathleen (Kenn) Pearson-Kares; four grandchildren, Drew (Amanda), Claire, Brenna, and Andi; two great-grandchildren Connor and Gabriella; and sister Janis Pearson.
A memorial service will be held in the Port Huron area at a later date.
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020