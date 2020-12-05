1/1
Donald Parcell
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Parcell

Cottrellville Township - Donald R. Parcell Sr., 90, of Cottrellville Township entered eternal life on Friday, December 4, 2020. He was born on May 15, 1930 in Butler, Ohio to the late Carroll and Reba Parcell. At the age of 13, Donald was a messenger for the Office of Civil Defence in the Air Raid Warden Service in 1943. He graduated from Marine City High School, class of 1949. After high school, Donald worked at Motor Valve as a valve setter. He then served his country honorably in the United States Army as a Corporal M.P. in the 710 th M.P. Company during the Korean War. After his service, he married Janet Catherine Smith on June 26, 1954 in Marine City, and they enjoyed 55 years of marriage until her passing on January 17, 2010. Donald worked at New Haven Manufacturing after he came back from his military service until he and his twin brother, Dick started up their own carpentry business; Parcell Custom Trim. He held a long-standing career at his business as a trim and finish carpenter until his retirement. After his retirement, Donald still loved to make wooden picture frames and would craft them in his spare time for friends and family. He was a past member of AmVets of St. Clair and he was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was a member of the Marine City Old Newsboys where he served as a past president. Most of all he was devoted to this family. Donald is survived by his son, Don R. (Peggy) Parcell Jr.; his daughters, Nancy (Dean) Furtah and Sandy Marr; his grandchildren, Don (Melissa) Parcell lll, Angela (Dennis) Schueneman, Mike Gangler, Danielle (Zach) Monson, Jamie (Kenny) Schindler, Dena (Scott) Kelly and Sarah (John) Edgette; ten great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Parcell, and a sister-in-law Elda Parcell. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Fred Marr in February 2016; his twin brother, Dick Parcell in January 2015; a sister-in-law, Bernice Parcell in October 2015; and a step-brother, Tom Parcell. Cremation has taken place. Service to be held at a later date. Arrangements were made by Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bower-Rose Funeral Home - Marine City
222 N. Main Street
Marine City, MI 48039
(810) 765-8700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bower-Rose Funeral Home - Marine City

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved