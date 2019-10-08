Services
Rewalt-Peshek Funeral Home & Cremation Services
68655 Stoecker Ln
Richmond, MI 48062
(586) 727-7519
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Rewalt-Peshek Funeral Home & Cremation Services
68655 Stoecker Ln
Richmond, MI 48062
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Rewalt-Peshek Funeral Home & Cremation Services
68655 Stoecker Ln
Richmond, MI 48062
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Rewalt-Peshek Funeral Home & Cremation Services
68655 Stoecker Ln
Richmond, MI 48062
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Robert Lawrence


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Robert Lawrence Obituary
Donald Robert Lawrence

Richmond - Donald Robert Lawrence, 94, of Richmond, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Lake Huron Medical Facility. Donald was born November 20, 1924 to the late Clarence and Myrtle Lawrence. Beloved husband of Patricia Lawrence; caring brother of Shirley (Fred) Teltow. Also, survived by many cousins. Preceded in death by his brother Harold Lawrence.

Donald retired from Richmond Automotive in 1986 and loved farming.

Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Rewalt-Peshek Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Service Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Rewalt-Peshek Funeral Home, 68655 Stoecker Lane, Richmond, MI 48062.

Memorial donations may be made to First United Church of Christ, 68651 S Forest Ave, Richmond, MI 48062.

To leave condolences please visit; Rewaltpeshek funeralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now