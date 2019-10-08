|
Donald Robert Lawrence
Richmond - Donald Robert Lawrence, 94, of Richmond, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Lake Huron Medical Facility. Donald was born November 20, 1924 to the late Clarence and Myrtle Lawrence. Beloved husband of Patricia Lawrence; caring brother of Shirley (Fred) Teltow. Also, survived by many cousins. Preceded in death by his brother Harold Lawrence.
Donald retired from Richmond Automotive in 1986 and loved farming.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Rewalt-Peshek Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Service Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Rewalt-Peshek Funeral Home, 68655 Stoecker Lane, Richmond, MI 48062.
Memorial donations may be made to First United Church of Christ, 68651 S Forest Ave, Richmond, MI 48062.
To leave condolences please visit; Rewaltpeshek funeralhome.com.
