Donna C. "Kay" Skoglund
Port Huron - Donna Catherine "Kay" Skoglund, 82, of Port Huron, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
She was born June 16, 1937 in Billings, Montana to the late John and Catherine Dugan. She married Lon Skoglund on June 13, 1959 in Detroit.
During her career, Kay was a paralegal and involved in sales. She was a past Lieutenant Commander in the Port Huron Sail and Power Squadron. Kay was proud of her Irish heritage and loved celebrating St. Patrick's Day with family and friends. She was also an avid gardener and enjoyed bird watching.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lon; children, Eric (Mina) Skoglund, Dawn (Michael) Schaller, Matthew (Sandy) Skoglund and Stacey (Tom) Cerroni; 7 grandchildren; sister, Darlaine (Justo) Martinez; brother, Dennis (Sue) Dugan; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. The Reverend Brian Ake will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020