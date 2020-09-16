Donna D. Weber



Lapeer - Donna D. Weber age 85 of Lapeer died under Hospice care September 6, 2020 with family by her side. She was born in Monroe to Harold and Mabel Laskey. She graduated from Dundee High School and continued her education receiving her BS Degree from Western Michigan and her Master Degree from Wayne State University. She was married to Don "Skip" Weber until their divorce in 1968.



Donna was a schoolteacher for 35 years certified in teaching LD and autistic children. She taught many years at Durfee Middle School in Detroit and had also taught in schools in St. Clair, New Haven and Memphis. Donna was an avid motorcycle rider and had been a member of Macomb/Oakland Goldwing Club and the Bluewater Touring Club. She was very fond of her little dog (Baby). Donna was a member of Point Church of God in Lapeer.



She is survived by 3 children Kurt (Edcel) Weber, Paul (Carol) Weber, Kristan (John) MacKay, and 8 grandchildren.



Donna was preceded in death by her parents and the untimely death of her daughter Rebecca Ross and 2 grandchildren Josh and Naomi.



A memorial service will be held October 3rd, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Point Church of God in Lapeer.



Cremation arrangements by Carman Funeral Home.









