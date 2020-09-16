1/1
Donna D. Weber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna D. Weber

Lapeer - Donna D. Weber age 85 of Lapeer died under Hospice care September 6, 2020 with family by her side. She was born in Monroe to Harold and Mabel Laskey. She graduated from Dundee High School and continued her education receiving her BS Degree from Western Michigan and her Master Degree from Wayne State University. She was married to Don "Skip" Weber until their divorce in 1968.

Donna was a schoolteacher for 35 years certified in teaching LD and autistic children. She taught many years at Durfee Middle School in Detroit and had also taught in schools in St. Clair, New Haven and Memphis. Donna was an avid motorcycle rider and had been a member of Macomb/Oakland Goldwing Club and the Bluewater Touring Club. She was very fond of her little dog (Baby). Donna was a member of Point Church of God in Lapeer.

She is survived by 3 children Kurt (Edcel) Weber, Paul (Carol) Weber, Kristan (John) MacKay, and 8 grandchildren.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents and the untimely death of her daughter Rebecca Ross and 2 grandchildren Josh and Naomi.

A memorial service will be held October 3rd, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Point Church of God in Lapeer.

Cremation arrangements by Carman Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved