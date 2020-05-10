|
Donna G. Voight
Kimball Township - Donna Geraldine Voight, 82, of Kimball Township died Friday, May 8, 2020.
She was born September 8, 1937 in Port Huron to the late George and Leona Cray. She married William R. Voight on October 5, 1957 in St. John United Church of Christ. They enjoyed 52 years of marriage, and he lovingly referred to her as "my bride." He preceded her in death on May 2, 2011.
Donna worked along side her husband to operate Voight's Party Store for 38 ½ years, which they expanded to include Voight's Firearms and Archery, now known as VF Sports. She also owned Curl Fantasy and The Kreative Knitting Shop for many years. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ.
She is survived by two children, Terri (Daniel) Closs and Warren Kelley (Kathryn) Voight; two grandchildren, Troy and Sarah Voight; brother, Donald Cray; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, William Brian Voight; two sisters, Sharon Langolf and Patricia Sirola; and two brothers, Robert and Mel Cray.
Funeral services for the family will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. The Reverend Dr. Richard E. Hotchkin will officiate. Friends are welcome to watch the service by logging into the funeral home website. Following the service, groups of 10 will be able to enter the funeral home to visit with family. A procession to the cemetery will follow at 11:30 am, which is open to all friends and family.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. The family asks that you visit pollockrandall.com and leave a favorite memory.
Published in The Times Herald from May 10 to May 11, 2020