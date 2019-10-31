|
|
Donna J. Chartier-Manchester
Fostoria - Donna J. Chartier-Manchester, 83, of Fostoria, formerly of Burtchville Township, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
She was born February 24, 1936 in Deckerville to the late Thomas and Jetta McFarlane. She married Francis G. Chartier on October 26, 1973 in Port Huron. He died May 21, 2001. She married Gerald Manchester on March 20, 2007 in Houston, Texas. He died January 30, 2017.
Donna worked for Sports Rack for 20 years until her retirement in 1998. She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed crocheting and taking care of her grandchildren.
She is survived by three sons, Douglas (Connie) Studaker, David (JoAnn) Studaker and John "Michael" (Rhonda) Chartier; three daughters, Cindy Yeager, Cherie (Ronald) Smith, and Diane Chartier; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and two brothers, Thomas (Sue) McFarlane and Robert (Cheryl) McFarlane. She was preceded in death by her brother, James McFarlane, and son-in-law, Gerald Yeager.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 in First Church of the Nazarene with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The Reverend Douglas Studaker and the Reverend Robert McFarlane will officiate.
Burial will be in Burtchville Township Cemetery.
Donna's family prefers that memorial contributions be made to the United Hospice Services of Marlette or the Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital of Grand Rapids. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019