Donna Jean Bickley
Columbus Twp. - Donna Jean Bickley, age 78, of Columbus Twp., passed away unexpectedly and went to be with the Lord on October 30, 2020. She was born July 21, 1942 to the late Milton and Grace Smith. On April 20, 1963 she married the love of her life, Dale Bickley. Donna was a lifetime member at St. Matthews UCC, Adair. Where she led Sunday school for 10 years. She was active in boy scouts, girl scouts, and 4-H. In her spare time, she loved to sew. Donna will always be remembered for her love and care, to which she endlessly gave to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dale; children, Ed (Jody Sweet) Bickley, Marvin (Ann) Bickley, Jenifer (Daniel) Ponder; grandchildren, Jessica, Danielle, Katie, Isabelle, Zachery, Victoria, Jacob, Samuel; great grandchildren, Alysa, Adison, Owen, Sadie, Vivienne; sister, Susan (Richard) Rickert; aunt, Doris Blain, as well as many other family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her sisters, Linda Brooks and Judy Smith.
A funeral service will be on Thursday, November 5th at 11:00 a.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 4th from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. as well as one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday. Memorials are suggested to St. Matthews UCC, Adair. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com