Donna Jean Kristick
1934 - 2020
Donna Jean Kristick

Marysville - Donna Jean Kristick, 86, of Marysville, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

She was born March 18, 1934 in Port Huron to the late George and Lula Burge. Donna spent over 70 years of her life loving Richard Kristick, her husband and lifelong sweetheart. Donna loved spending time together with family, especially entertaining in her home and making food.

She leaves behind her husband, Richard; son, Richard Jr.; two daughters, Connie (Ned) and Sandy (Dave); six grandchildren, Erin (Stephen), Michelle, Jennifer (Klaus), Ben, Jared (Ericka) and Mackenzie; a brother, Jimmy; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. Donna is joining her sister and best friend, Alice Himmel, for a Heavenly bingo game; getting to hold her granddaughter, Katie; and will be reunited and continue to spoil her beloved dog, Bear.

Donna's wish was to be cremated and her family will celebrate her life for years to come.

Arrangements are by Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com.




Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
