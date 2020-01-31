|
|
Donna Lynn Reynolds
Grand Blanc - Donna Lynn Reynolds (Keesler), age 70, passed away January 29, 2020 at her home in Grand Blanc, MI with Hospice care. Donna Lynn Keesler, was born youngest child September 16, 1949 in Brown City, MI to Camby June and Edith Jewell Keesler. Donna worked as a cosmetologist for her entire life graduating both high school and cosmetology school in 1967. Donna married William Reynolds April 21, 1997 and made her home in Grand Blanc, MI. Donna is survived by her husband Bill, step daughters Lori and Melanie, and 3 grandsons, Hunter, Tanner, and Ashton Taylor. She is also survived by a brother Ronald Keesler and 8 nieces and nephews who loved and adored her! Donna was preceded in death by her parents June and Jewell Keesler, 2 sisters Deloris Payne and Beverly Keesler, brother in law Clifford Payne, and son in law Travis Taylor. No public service will be held. Share memories at temrowskifamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020