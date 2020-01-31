Services
Temrowski Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
500 Main Street
Fenton, MI 48430
(810) 629-2533
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Lynn Reynolds


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Lynn Reynolds Obituary
Donna Lynn Reynolds

Grand Blanc - Donna Lynn Reynolds (Keesler), age 70, passed away January 29, 2020 at her home in Grand Blanc, MI with Hospice care. Donna Lynn Keesler, was born youngest child September 16, 1949 in Brown City, MI to Camby June and Edith Jewell Keesler. Donna worked as a cosmetologist for her entire life graduating both high school and cosmetology school in 1967. Donna married William Reynolds April 21, 1997 and made her home in Grand Blanc, MI. Donna is survived by her husband Bill, step daughters Lori and Melanie, and 3 grandsons, Hunter, Tanner, and Ashton Taylor. She is also survived by a brother Ronald Keesler and 8 nieces and nephews who loved and adored her! Donna was preceded in death by her parents June and Jewell Keesler, 2 sisters Deloris Payne and Beverly Keesler, brother in law Clifford Payne, and son in law Travis Taylor. No public service will be held. Share memories at temrowskifamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -