Donna M. Jones
Fort Gratiot - Donna M. Jones, age 85, of Fort Gratiot, left this earth on Friday, February 21, 2020, to rejoin the love of her life, Archie J. Jones Jr., who she thought was the cutest boy when she met him at the age of seven.
She was born on June 2, 1934, in Millington, Michigan to the late Clyde and Hazel Pennell. She married that cute boy Archie on November 17, 1951, in Port Huron, Michigan; raised four children and had a beautiful life together for 65 years, until his death on April 11, 2017.
Donna graduated from Marysville High School on June 11, 1952. She was employed at the Marysville Big Boy where she prepared and maintained the salad bar station for 17 years until her retirement.
She was an active member of the Post #8465 Ladies Auxiliary and helped with numerous bake sales, rummage sales and dinners for the organization. She loved spending time in the kitchen and had a general love for cookbooks, going to garage sales and music. Donna was an avid Elvis fan and her hobbies included collecting recipes, knitting and was an amateur horticulturist. Her greatest joy however, besides her beloved Archie, was just spending time with her family at gatherings and family dinners.
Donna is survived by her sons; Ronald (Alice) Jones, Mark Jones (Lisa Walker), Steven (LuAnn) Jones, son-in-law, Donald Green; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a brother, Jack (Elaine) Pennell and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, daughter, Beth Ann Green; brothers, Irving and Ronald Pennell and sisters, Belle Distelrath, Audrey Hindes and Lois Zimmerman.
Funeral services will be 12:00pm Thursday, February 27, 2020, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Minister Shaun Laurain will officiate. Burial to take place in Woodland Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday, 4:00pm to 8:00pm and Thursday, 11:00am until the time of services at 12:00pm in the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorial tributes may be made to the Post #8465 Ladies Auxiliary or the American Diabetes Association.
To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020