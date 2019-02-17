|
|
Donna M. Robbins
China Twp. - Donna M. Robbins, age 69, of China Twp., passed away February 15, 2019, with her loving family at her side. Donna was born August 21, 1949 in St. Clair to the late Stanley and Ethel Niebauer. On October 10, 1970 she married Dennis L. Robbins in St. Clair.
Donna's family will remember her as the most amazing wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Dennis L. Robbins; daughters, Diane (Bill) Schunk, Dawn Lohr and Darlene (Ron) Mason; grandchildren, Allison and Billy Schunk, Delaney, Caiden, Cameron and Brennan Lohr and Ronnie and Ryleigh Mason; siblings, Ruth Ann (Kenny) Zoeplitz, Marilyn Spranger and Bob (Charlene) Niebauer and many nieces and nephews.
Donna was predeceased by a brother, Herbert Niebauer; niece, Bobbi Jo Niebauer and nephew, Ryan Niebauer.
Visiting hours are Sunday, February 17th 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Monday 2:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary Monday. Funeral services Tuesday, February 19th, will begin at 10:15 a.m. at Young Funeral Home and 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clair. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019