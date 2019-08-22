|
Donna Mae Lucas
Spring Lake - Donna Mae Lucas, age 86 of Spring Lake, MI passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. She was born on December 16, 1932 in Grand Rapids, MI to the late Donald and Maxine (Dorgan) Brower. Donna married Hubert Vern Lucas on December 26, 1953 and he preceded her in death on January 5, 1981. After graduating from Hyde Park High School in Chicago, IL Donna moved to Port Huron where she met her husband while working for the St. Clair County Sherriff's Department. Together they owned the Hubert V. Lucas Funeral Home in Port Huron. Donna loved being a member of the Port Huron Garden Club and enjoyed entertaining and spending time with her friends. She also loved spending summers at the beach with her family. She had a great appreciation for the Blue Water area, and always looked forward to the annual March of Dimes "Jail & Bail" event, which she ran for many years. Donna eventually became the Interim Director of the St. Clair County March of Dimes, but after the death of her husband, she decided to fulfill her dream of owning and operating a home accessory store in St. Clair, MI. Donna later obtained her Real Estate license and worked as a realtor for Whitney Mitchell Real Estate of Hutchinson Island, FL for several years. Donna will be lovingly remembered and missed by her daughters, Lynne Hughes of Jupiter, FL and Susan (Paul) Barry of Spring Lake, MI; her son, Tim (Dianne) Lucas of Muskegon, MI; grandchildren: Megan, Jennifer, Tim, Chad, and Julie; and great-grandchildren, Breslin and Lucas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert and sister, Barbara Purkiss. A Graveside Service for the family will take place at Lakeside Cemetery in Port Huron. In lieu of Memorial Contributions the family ask that you contribute to the beautification of your local community. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Donna's online guestbook.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 22, 2019