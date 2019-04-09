Donna May Osko



Kimball Township - Donna May Osko, age 81, of Kimball Township, took the hand of Jesus and followed Him home on April 6, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on June 1, 1937, in Yale, to the late Charles and Margaret Atkinson. Donna lived in St. Clair County all her life. She was a former employee of Port Huron Hospital, enjoyed dancing, long car rides, being outdoors and loving on those around her.



Donna will be missed dearly by her husband Joseph Osko, children, Marilyn (the late Frank Bailey), Vicky (Jerry) Tremble and Julie (Paul) Schraudt, grandchildren, Jason (Shauna) Bailey, Heather Tremble, Justin (Melissa) Bailey, Holly Tremble, Joshua (Bobbie) Bailey, Scott and Tyler Van Norman, Stephanie Schraudt and honorary granddaughter, Tonia Nichols, great-grandchildren, Jakobie, Ariana, Frank, Robert, Raven, Ramaree, Makhia, Degan, Seth, Monique, Brendan, Savannah, Hayden, Ariana V., Evan and Austin, several stepchildren, step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren, siblings, Joyce (Edwin) Miller, Marge Garcia, Roger (Doe Dee) Atkinson, Laura (Gord) Howe and sister-in-law, Marilyn Atkinson, brother-in-law, Louis (Lenora) Osko, brother and sister-in-law, Eugene (Mary Ann) Osko, sister-in-law, Elizabeth Climer, sister-in-law, Rosemary Amon and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Margaret Atkinson, son, Scott Van Norman, son-in-law, Frank Bailey and brother, Leroy Atkinson.



Funeral services will be 12:00pm Thursday, April 11, 2019, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Pastor Loretta J. Hazely of New Life North will officiate. Visiting hours will be Wednesday, 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:00pm to 8:00pm and Thursday, 11:00am until the time of service at 12:00pm in the Funeral Home.



Memorial tributes may be made to the . To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com



On today in honor of Donna and the legacy she leaves, smile and show someone love, just because! Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019