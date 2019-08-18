|
|
Doris A. Thueme
St. Clair - Doris A Thueme, 86, St. Clair, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 surrounded by her family. Forever to be cherished by her family; daughters Kathy (Steve) Ellery, Diane (Fred) Cunningham, and Sharon Lawson, son-in-law Ken Kane, 11 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, sister Marilyn (John) Beattie, brother Elmer Lee (Dorothy) Lomerson, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband Clarence, daughters Claudia and Kay, and brother John Lomerson.
Funeral services will be held Friday August 23rd at 2 p.m. in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Casco. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Youngs Funeral Home China Twp. and 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials made will be given to charities that served Doris.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 18, 2019