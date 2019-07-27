|
|
Doris J. Garbutt
Jeddo - Doris Jean Garbutt, 93, of Jeddo, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
She was born January 12, 1926 in Port Huron to the late Otto and Minnie Kristick. She married the love of her life, Gerald Garbutt on February 22, 1947. They cherished 47 years together, going to bed holding hands every night, until his death on December 14, 1994.
Family and friends will remember Doris' generous spirit, deep faith, and the joy she took in life. Doris was raised by her widowed mother and grandmother, Bertha, during the Depression, instilling in her a strong German female work ethic that she carried into her career as an accounting manager for Chrysler and Michigan Bell. Doris loved her family fiercely and welcomed anyone in need of a family into hers with open arms. She delighted in her large family gatherings, always making feasts complete with her famous potato salad and perfect gravy. As greatly as she loved her family, so also, she loved her Lord. Doris was a lifelong Lutheran and member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She instilled her faith in her family and sought to share Christ's love through her constant prayer, charity, and hospitality. She also brought beauty and joy into the world as an artist and through her love of flowers and unexpected humor.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Peter) Whipple and Carol (Eric) Pudnos; a daughter-in-law, Linda (Robert) Clement; six grandchildren, Susan (James) Burge, Jennifer Lehman, William (Kathryn) Garbutt II, Dr. Karri Whipple, Matthew (Susan) Pudnos, and Emily Pudnos; nine great-grandchildren, Nicole, Daniel Jr., Mikayla, Dakota, Zackary, Elizabeth, William III, Edwin, and Alexandria; and two great great-grandchildren, Zaedinn and Rukia. She was preceded in death by her son, William Garbutt.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. on Sunday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 in St. Paul Lutheran Church. The Reverend Bonnie Klos will officiate.
Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com. Doris missed her grandmother, Bertha, until the day she died. Now her family experiences that same sense of loss.
Published in The Times Herald from July 27 to July 28, 2019