Doris J. "Dory" Ravin
Port Huron Twp. - Doris Julia "Dory" Ravin, 100, of Port Huron Township, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
She was born November 22, 1919 in Port Huron to the late Harvey and Hattie Pringle. She married Alfred T. Ravin on January 13, 1940 in Owosso. He preceded her in death on March 27, 1999 after 59 years of marriage.
Doris was a charter member of Hillside Wesleyan Church. She enjoyed working in the yard and cooking.
She is survived by three children, Kay (Elroy) Rix, Gary (Emily) Ravin and Janet (Daniel) Moran; seven grandchildren, David Rix, Pamela (Jeff) Anecki, Julia (George) Frantz, Tara (Dan) Kemp, Amy (Jason) Bark, Cory (Brook) Moretz and Melissa Moretz; 19 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Valerie Johnston and Shirley Webb; and a brother, Karl Pringle.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the comfort and safety of others.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 in Lakeport Wesleyan Church. The Reverend Drew Mills will officiate.
Following a luncheon, burial will be in Caswell Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Rix, Cory Moretz, George Frantz, Jeff Anecki, Jason Bark and Luke Kemp.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lakeport Wesleyan Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com