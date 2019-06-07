Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Doris M. Aldrich


1925 - 2019
Doris M. Aldrich Obituary
Doris M. Aldrich

Kimball Township - Doris M. Aldrich, 93, of Kimball Township, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

She was born September 25, 1925 in Port Huron to the late John and Hermina Stoliker. She married Charles J. Aldrich on November 27, 1948 in Port Huron. He preceded her in death on December 1, 1997.

Doris was a member of May-O'Brien 8465 Auxiliary and Order of the Eastern Star Mt. Vernon Chapter # 461. She loved canning and spending time with her family.

She is survived by a daughter, Lana LaVere; a daughter-in-law, Veronica Aldrich; four grandchildren, Jeffrey C. (Tabitha) LaVere, Kristen LaVere, Shannon LaVere, and Dana LaVere (Brian D. Barnes, Jr.); seven great grandchildren, Jeffrey J. LaVere, Jared Wilson, Summer LaVere, BreeAnna LaVere, MaKayla LaVere, Madison LaVere, and Alexis Barnes; a great-great grandson, Ayden Whitmore, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Charles W. Aldrich in 2013; and two brothers Carl (Charlotte) Stoliker and Chester (Joyce) Stoliker.

Visitation will be 7-9 PM on Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, June 10, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. The Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.

Burial will be in Caswell Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeffrey C. LaVere, Jeffrey J. LaVere, Jared Wilson, Brian D. Barnes, Jr., Bret Stoliker, and Mark Smith.

Memorial contributions may be made to May-O'Brien VFW Post 8465 or Grace Hospice.

To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 7, 2019
