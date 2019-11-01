Services
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral Home North
1525 Hancock Street
Port Huron, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral Home North
1525 Hancock Street
Port Huron, IL
View Map
Fort Gratiot - Doris Marie Miller, 85, of Fort Gratiot entered eternal life on Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was born on May 8, 1934 in Dundalk, Maryland to the late Albert and Esther Nemzek. She married Lloyd T. Miller on September 18, 1954 in Detroit, Michigan and they enjoyed 51 years of marriage until his passing on March 10, 2006. Doris had a social spirit and was always able to become friends with anyone she met. Doris is survived by her daughters, Karen (Bob) Rutledge of Port Huron and Patricia (Brent) Hoey of Valera, TX; her sons, Laurence (Melisa) Miller of Columbus, OH, Thomas (Christine) Miller of Brighton and Steven Miller of Howell; twelve grandchildren, Elizabeth Rutledge (Mike), William Rutledge, Sam (Jillian) Schmitt, Katie (Tyson) Gauss, Brendon (Sarah) Lally, Elizabeth Lally, Amanda Miller, T.J. Miller, Andrew Miller, Steven Miller, Jacob Miller and Taylor McBrien; great grandchildren, Miller, Heather Gauss and Theodore Patchak; and her special friends, Jean Decker and Kathy McGill. The family would like to give special thanks to all the wonderful staff at Regency on the Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to Regency on the Lake's Activities Program (please indicate on the memo line of the check "Activities Program" and make the check payable to Regency on the Lake). Memorials may also be made out to an organization of donor's choice. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 7:00pm with a visitation held from 4:00pm until the time of service in Smith Family Funeral Home North, 1525 Hancock Street Port Huron, MI 48060. Arrangements were made by Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
