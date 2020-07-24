1/
Dorothea Jurn Tebeau
Dorothea Jurn Tebeau

Jacksonville, FL - Dorothea Jurn Tebeau, Jacksonville, FL, died on July 4, 2020, at age 96. She was born in Emmett Twp. MI on the family farm and graduated from Port Huron High School. She was a National Honor Society member. Dorothea married her high school sweetheart, Roy Tebeau, who served in the US Navy in WWII.

She is survived by sons Rollin, St. Augustine, FL; James, Jacksonville, FL; and Dennis, Rapid City, SD. She has two grandchildren and 3 great grand children.

Arrangements by Eternity Funeral Home, Jacksonville, FL.




Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eternity Funeral Home
4856 Oakdale Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32207-2562
(904) 348-5579
