|
|
Dorothea M. Kinnee
Croswell - Dorothea Mae Kinnee, age 90, of Croswell, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at New Life AFC.
She was born September 23, 1928 in Port Huron, daughter of the late Ralph A. and Alice M. (Siler) London. Dorothea married Frederick G. Kinnee on June 12, 1948 in Port Huron.
Dorothea is survived by her 2 sons, Fred (Rochelle) of Ubly, and Jeff (Fay) of Croswell; daughter, Denise (Gene) Biskey of Croswell; 9 grandchildren, Beckie, Jason, Andrea, Stephanie, Eric, Bill, Rachel, Dan, and Paige; 13 great grandchildren, Willy, Emily, Alex, David, Sydney, Michael, CJ, Alex, Owen, Nicholas, Thomas, Sarah, and Kensley; and 2 great great grandchildren, Dallis and Paislee.
Funeral Services will be held 11 AM Tuesday, April 23 at Pomeroy Funeral Home, Croswell. Rev. Linda Fuller will officiate. Burial will be in the Croswell Cemetery.
Friends may call from 2-9 PM Monday and 10-11 AM Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to New Life AFC.
"A Special thank you to the New Life AFC"
www.pomeroyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 21, 2019