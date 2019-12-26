|
|
Dorothy Agnes Cain
Fort Gratiot - Dorothy Agnes Cain, 90, of Fort Gratiot, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
She was born December 30, 1928 in Port Huron to the late Edward and Mary Ott. She married Albert Lee Cain on July 7, 1951 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Port Huron. He died July 29, 2000.
Mrs. Cain was a graduate of St. Stephen High School and a 60 year member of St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church. She was a member of the League of Catholic Women. She lived a very active lifestyle, enjoying tennis, golfing, and playing bridge. She loved her family very much.
She is survived by seven children, Anthony (Vicki) Cain, Charles (Dawn) Cain, Colleen (Thomas) Kern, Robert (Melissa) Cain, Mary Jo (Gregory) Walker, Donald Cain, and Teresa Cain; eight grandchildren, Margot (Ryan) Parraghi, Dominic (Brittany) Cain, Nolan Cain, Matthew (Emily) Cain, Megan (Cody) Rojem, Jennifer (Eric) Ritchie, Benjamin Walker, and Aden Cain; 14 great grandchildren; a sister, Anne Fisher; and two sisters-in-law, Anna Rutkofske and Arlene Looney. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher Walker; a sister, Mary Lou Wessel; and a brother, Edward Ott.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.
Mrs. Cain will lie in state from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 in St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church. The Reverend Lee Acervo will officiate.
The Rite of Committal will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron.
Memorial contributions may be made to the League of Catholic Women Scholarship Fund. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019