Services
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Cain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Agnes Cain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Agnes Cain Obituary
Dorothy Agnes Cain

Fort Gratiot - Dorothy Agnes Cain, 90, of Fort Gratiot, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

She was born December 30, 1928 in Port Huron to the late Edward and Mary Ott. She married Albert Lee Cain on July 7, 1951 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Port Huron. He died July 29, 2000.

Mrs. Cain was a graduate of St. Stephen High School and a 60 year member of St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church. She was a member of the League of Catholic Women. She lived a very active lifestyle, enjoying tennis, golfing, and playing bridge. She loved her family very much.

She is survived by seven children, Anthony (Vicki) Cain, Charles (Dawn) Cain, Colleen (Thomas) Kern, Robert (Melissa) Cain, Mary Jo (Gregory) Walker, Donald Cain, and Teresa Cain; eight grandchildren, Margot (Ryan) Parraghi, Dominic (Brittany) Cain, Nolan Cain, Matthew (Emily) Cain, Megan (Cody) Rojem, Jennifer (Eric) Ritchie, Benjamin Walker, and Aden Cain; 14 great grandchildren; a sister, Anne Fisher; and two sisters-in-law, Anna Rutkofske and Arlene Looney. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher Walker; a sister, Mary Lou Wessel; and a brother, Edward Ott.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.

Mrs. Cain will lie in state from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 in St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church. The Reverend Lee Acervo will officiate.

The Rite of Committal will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron.

Memorial contributions may be made to the League of Catholic Women Scholarship Fund. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now