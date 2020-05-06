|
Dorothy Ann Gurzick
Fort Gratiot - Dorothy Ann Gurzick, 77, of Fort Gratiot entered eternal life on Monday, May 4, 2020. She was born on December 6, 1942 in Marlette, Michigan to the late Francis and Catherine McCumons. She married Joseph Gurzick on April 8, 1961 in Sandusky, Michigan and they enjoyed 59 years of marriage. Dorothy was devoted to her family. She absolutely adored her great-grandchildren and loved being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Dorothy is survived by her husband, Joseph; her two sons, Joseph and Steven Gurzick; her two daughters, Tami Matta and Shelly Mida; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul McCumons; and three sisters, Linda Avery, Barbara Harris and Sherry Maxwell. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, David McCumons. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements were made by Kammeraad-Merchant Funeral Home, Memphis. To send condolences, visit: www.kammeraad-merchant.com.
Published in The Times Herald from May 6 to May 10, 2020