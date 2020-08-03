1/1
Dorothy D. Pedigo
Dorothy D. Pedigo

Fort Gratiot Twp. - Dorothy D. Pedigo, 87, of Burtchville, Michigan passed away Thursday July 23. She was born August 16, 1932 in Cheboygan, Michigan. She moved to Armada in 1941 where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Charles D. Pedigo on November 18, 1950. Dorothy was a devoted mother and wife with a knack for artistic crafts and projects. She and Charles purchased and renovated several homes in town before moving to Owosso in 1970 where they opened a dry - cleaning business. They returned to Armada briefly before settling in the Port Huron area for the remainder of her years.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 70 years, Charles D. Pedigo; two children, Craig Pedigo (Erna); and Patricia DeSanti (Roger); a sister, Donna Davy; four grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Velma (Horle) Simons; a son, Michael; a brother, Robert, of Florida; and a sister, Nancy, of Georgia.

A Celebration of Life will be held at American Legion Post #449, Marysville on August 16 between 1:00 and 4:00. Family and close friends are welcome to attend. All social distancing precautions are required.

Arrangements in care of Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. To send condolences, please visit jowettfuneraldirectors.com






Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
