|
|
Dorothy (Dee) Eberle Bulanda
Dorothy (Dee) Eberle Bulanda, 52, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, in Liberty, Ky.
Formerly from Port Huron, she was born May 25, 1967, in Camp Springs, Maryland to Myra Decker and the late Clifford Eberle. She married Scott Bulanda on April 10, 2008.
Dee is survived by her mother, Myra Decker; three children, Kevin (Allison) Eberle, Denise (Cain) Rodriguez, and Dyan Bulanda; four grandchildren, Alex, Dexter, Camila, and Ivy; a sister Kim (Mike) Dano; two nephews; Griffin and Gavin Dano; special friend, Ron Dafoe; and her dog, Bella. She was preceded in death by her husband, father, and grandparents.
Cremation has taken place.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019