Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Bulanda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Eberle (Dee) Bulanda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Eberle (Dee) Bulanda Obituary
Dorothy (Dee) Eberle Bulanda

Dorothy (Dee) Eberle Bulanda, 52, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, in Liberty, Ky.

Formerly from Port Huron, she was born May 25, 1967, in Camp Springs, Maryland to Myra Decker and the late Clifford Eberle. She married Scott Bulanda on April 10, 2008.

Dee is survived by her mother, Myra Decker; three children, Kevin (Allison) Eberle, Denise (Cain) Rodriguez, and Dyan Bulanda; four grandchildren, Alex, Dexter, Camila, and Ivy; a sister Kim (Mike) Dano; two nephews; Griffin and Gavin Dano; special friend, Ron Dafoe; and her dog, Bella. She was preceded in death by her husband, father, and grandparents.

Cremation has taken place.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.