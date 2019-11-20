Services
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Salvation Army Port Huron Citadel
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
The Salvation Army Port Huron Citadel
Dorothy F. Everitt


1926 - 2019
Dorothy F. Everitt Obituary
Dorothy F. Everitt

Clyde Township - Dorothy Frances Everitt, 93, of Clyde Township, was promoted to Glory on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

She was born June 2, 1926 in Port Huron to the late Richard and Blanche Barney. She married Dr. Raymond Everitt on August 8, 1946 in Port Huron.

Mrs. Everitt was a 1944 graduate of Port Huron High School and served in a variety of capacities including office manager of her husband's dental practice for many years. She lived a life of service to those less fortunate and was a longtime member of The Salvation Army. At The Salvation Army she started the Christmas Toy Drive, Women's Auxiliary, Giving Tree Program and the youth music program; served on the Advisory Board, worked with the Disaster Canteen, cooked hot dogs for the Summer Park Concerts, and distributed Christmas gifts to county jail prisoner families. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi.

She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Raymond; four children, Rick (Colleen) Everitt, Lynn (Jerome) Braxton, Ronald (Terri) Everitt and David Everitt; 11 grandchildren, Brittany (Aaron) Smith, Jerome Braxton Jr., Tia Braxton, Kristina Braxton, Reid (Josie) Everitt, Ralene (Darrin) McDonald, Brad Calverson, Lauren Gos, Tyler (Jenae) Everitt, Amanda (Zach) May and Allison Everitt; 11 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Charlie Doyle; and a brother, Richard Barney.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 in The Salvation Army Port Huron Citadel with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Major Wesley Dalberg will officiate.

Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
