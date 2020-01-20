|
Dorothy F. Maynard
Marysville - Dorothy Florence Maynard, 84, of Marysville, died Saturday, January 18, 2020.
She was born April 19, 1935 in Detroit to the late Michael and Eva Birdean.
Dorothy was a Court Clerk for the City of Grosse Pointe for many years.
She is survived by three children, Marlaen Maloney, Michael "Shaun" (Beth) Slocum, and Lawrence "Herb" Slocum; and several grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Maynard.
Graveside committal services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Riverlawn Cemetery. Inurnment will be in the Riverlawn Cemetery Columbarium.
Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020