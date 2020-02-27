|
|
Dorothy J. Harrison
Marysville - Dorothy Jean Harrison, 86, of Marysville, died Monday, February 24, 2020.
She was born April 13, 1933 in Detroit to the late Vincent and Celeste Cooke.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Darlene (Thomas) Brooks; grandchildren, James and Robert Balwinski; brother, Ron (Mary) Cooke; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Smokey Harrison.
Private family services have been held.
Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020