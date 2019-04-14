|
|
Dorothy Joan Latham
Marysville - 66, passed away peacefully Friday, April 12, 2019, after a brief illness at McLaren Macomb Hospital.
She was born in the year of 1952, in St. Clair, Michigan to the late Angus and Joyce (Jackman) Lane.
Dorothy was a graduate of St. Clair High School. She graduated from Grace Nursing School in Detroit with a bachelor's degree in nursing. After graduation, she was a lifetime registered nurse, working at Grace Harper Hospital and St. John's Hospital. She also worked for many years at Port Huron Hospital as a manager of the heart program. In recent years, she was a Clinical Advisor to Armus Corporation and a consultant to the Society of Thoracic Surgeons. She had many friends and colleagues in the medical community across the country and will be sorely missed.
Dorothy and her husband, Paul are members of the Port Huron Yacht club and were avid sailors. They sailed in many Mackinac Races. In 2011 she was Commodore of the Port Huron Yacht Club and was also the Commodore of the Women's Auxiliary in 2001.
She is survived by her loving husband, Paul Latham of 45 years; her sons, Jason (Sherren) Latham, Phillip Latham, and Peter (Gina) Latham; a brother, Richard (Jane) Lane; and sister, Marsha (Franklin) Bennett.
She was preceded in death by a son, Matthew Latham and three brothers.
The family honors the memory of Dorothy and invites you to share memories on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home - North. 1525 Hancock Street, Port Huron, MI 48060. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to .
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 14, 2019