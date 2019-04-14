Services
Smith Family Funeral Home (North)
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985-4351
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral Home (North)
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral Home (North)
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Latham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Joan Latham


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Joan Latham Obituary
Dorothy Joan Latham

Marysville - 66, passed away peacefully Friday, April 12, 2019, after a brief illness at McLaren Macomb Hospital.

She was born in the year of 1952, in St. Clair, Michigan to the late Angus and Joyce (Jackman) Lane.

Dorothy was a graduate of St. Clair High School. She graduated from Grace Nursing School in Detroit with a bachelor's degree in nursing. After graduation, she was a lifetime registered nurse, working at Grace Harper Hospital and St. John's Hospital. She also worked for many years at Port Huron Hospital as a manager of the heart program. In recent years, she was a Clinical Advisor to Armus Corporation and a consultant to the Society of Thoracic Surgeons. She had many friends and colleagues in the medical community across the country and will be sorely missed.

Dorothy and her husband, Paul are members of the Port Huron Yacht club and were avid sailors. They sailed in many Mackinac Races. In 2011 she was Commodore of the Port Huron Yacht Club and was also the Commodore of the Women's Auxiliary in 2001.

She is survived by her loving husband, Paul Latham of 45 years; her sons, Jason (Sherren) Latham, Phillip Latham, and Peter (Gina) Latham; a brother, Richard (Jane) Lane; and sister, Marsha (Franklin) Bennett.

She was preceded in death by a son, Matthew Latham and three brothers.

The family honors the memory of Dorothy and invites you to share memories on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home - North. 1525 Hancock Street, Port Huron, MI 48060. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.

Memorials are suggested to .
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now