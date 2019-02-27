|
|
Dorothy L. Sharrow
China Twp. - Dorothy L. Sharrow, age 88, of China Twp., passed away at home on February 23, 2019. She was born March 30, 1930 at the family farm in China Twp. to the late Harvey and Clara Genshow.
On June 14, 1952 Dorothy married George Clinton Sharrow. Dorothy loved working outdoors, especially gardening, tending to her flowers and mowing lawn.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, George Clinton Sharrow; son, Paul (Mary Ann) Sharrow; daughter, Vickie Sharrow (John Stockwell); grandchildren, Ryan (Autumn) Sharrow and Jason Sharrow; great grandchild, Bailey Sharrow and siblings, Betty Prange and Kenneth (Charlotte) Genshow.
She was preceded in death by her brother in law, Merton Prange.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 1st at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Casco Twp. Pastor Kirk Langset will officiate. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, St. Clair. Visiting hours are Thursday 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. and Friday 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at church prior to service.
Memorials may be made to the . To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019