Dorothy May Steward
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy May Steward

Marine City - Dorothy May Steward, age 94, of Marine City, passed away peacefully June 6, 2020. Dorothy was born November 18, 1925 in Casco Twp., to the late Bernard and Hilda Elsholz. On December 31, 1946 Dorothy married William Jack Steward. He preceded her in death in 1979.

Dorothy was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church, Marine City and also was an active member of the Marine City VFW Woman's Auxiliary. She also loved bowling.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Kathy (James) Calnan, Bill (Cheryl) Steward, Lynne Steward and Robert (Kathy) Steward; grandchildren, Kerry Lynne (Ed) Delore, William (Rhonda) Steward, Kristy Steward, Kimberly (Kevin) Cameron, Kristopher Steward, Brian (Jennifer) Steward; great grandchildren, Brady and Griffin Delore, Tessa, Ruth, Evelyn, Lillian, Adeline, Bailey and Cayden Steward; sister, Ruth Partyka, brother, Bernard Elsholz and special niece, Diana Kriesch. She was predeceased by nine siblings.

Dorothy's family is grateful for the special care given to her by the D-Wing staff at Medilodge of St. Clair.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday June 10th at 4:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Visiting hours are Wednesday 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved