Dorothy May Steward
Marine City - Dorothy May Steward, age 94, of Marine City, passed away peacefully June 6, 2020. Dorothy was born November 18, 1925 in Casco Twp., to the late Bernard and Hilda Elsholz. On December 31, 1946 Dorothy married William Jack Steward. He preceded her in death in 1979.
Dorothy was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church, Marine City and also was an active member of the Marine City VFW Woman's Auxiliary. She also loved bowling.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Kathy (James) Calnan, Bill (Cheryl) Steward, Lynne Steward and Robert (Kathy) Steward; grandchildren, Kerry Lynne (Ed) Delore, William (Rhonda) Steward, Kristy Steward, Kimberly (Kevin) Cameron, Kristopher Steward, Brian (Jennifer) Steward; great grandchildren, Brady and Griffin Delore, Tessa, Ruth, Evelyn, Lillian, Adeline, Bailey and Cayden Steward; sister, Ruth Partyka, brother, Bernard Elsholz and special niece, Diana Kriesch. She was predeceased by nine siblings.
Dorothy's family is grateful for the special care given to her by the D-Wing staff at Medilodge of St. Clair.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday June 10th at 4:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Visiting hours are Wednesday 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.