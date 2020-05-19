Services
Dorothy N. Frank


1928 - 2020
Dorothy N. Frank Obituary
Dorothy N. Frank

Marine City - Dorothy N. Frank, age 92, of Marine City, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was born February 11, 1928 in Detroit to the late Norman and Edna Turnbull. On August 20, 1949 Dorothy married Desmond Frank, who preceded her in death in 1995. Dorothy used to waitress at Thomas's Riverview Inn, Marine City. She was a long-time member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Casco. She was an active member of the WELCA group, altar committee, and building committee.

She is survived by her children, David (Anne) Frank, Dale (Cindy) Frank, Neil (Sue) Frank, Norma (Steve) McConnell, Steven (Kathy) Frank, 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Elaine Brettin.

Private graveside services are being conducted with Young Funeral Home, China Twp. There will be a celebration of life for Dorothy at a later date. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Casco. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 19 to May 20, 2020
