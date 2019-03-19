Dorothy Smith



Marysville - Dorothy Smith, 73, of Marysville, passed away at home on Sunday, March 17, 2019 surrounded by her family.



She was born October 8, 1945 in Dearborn to the late Albert Neuman and Marjorie Belair. She later moved to Port Huron where she met the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Smith, and they married on January 8, 1966 in St. Martin Lutheran Church.



Dorothy attended Port Huron High School, where she played the flute in the Big Red Marching Machine. She graduated in 1963 and then attended Port Huron Junior College.



Dorothy was involved in the Marysville Women's Club, Morton School P.T.A., Marysville Fire Department Auxiliary and the Port Huron Hockey Moms Association serving as their President. She served as a Room Mother for her kids' elementary class rooms and was a Bluebird Leader. She also volunteered for many other organizations including the SOS Pantry, Maritime Center, the Blue Water Hospice Home, and Breakfast with Santa at the McLaren Hospital Festival of Trees.



Dorothy loved to cook and host holiday gatherings and parties for her family and friends, always being excited about her hand-picked table decorations for each place setting and planning activities for all the kids. She enjoyed planting flowers in her yard and took pride in making it look beautiful. She also loved photographs and putting together photo albums.



Dorothy enjoyed working at Barnett's Pharmacy during her high school years as a Soda Jerk. She was employed with Port Huron Hospital for 35 years in various positions, but her favorite was working in Physical Therapy with Burton Moon. She loved her patients and her patients loved her, often coming back to visit.



She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Bob; children, Sallie (Bryan) Matthews and Bobby (Kathleen) Smith; grandchildren, Brandon Parrish, Sean and Amelia Smith; siblings, Carol Lyons, Darlene Ogg, Mary (Richard) Poole, Jerry (Cindy) Belair, Paul (Sue) Belair, and Maggie (David) Minnis; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann (Hank) Laber and Pat Belair; special cousin, Dell Bauslaugh (Bill Schulz); and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law, Edna and Lawrence Smith; and brother, David Belair.



Visitation will be held from 2-5 and 6-8 pm on Thursday in the Marysville Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, March 22, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home. The Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate. Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to the family or Blue Water Hospice.



To send condolences, please visit www.marysvillefuneralhome.com Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary