Dorthae Jane Tosch

Dorthae Jane Tosch

Fort Gratiot - Dorthae Jane Tosch, 90, of Fort Gratiot, died Sunday, March 1, 2020.

She was born August 26, 1929 in Lambs, Michigan to the late Melvin and Leota Lamb. She married Marvin J. Tosch on July 26, 1969 in Port Huron. He died December 23, 2015.

Dorthae enjoyed playing cards, spending time with her family, and working in her garden.

She is survived by two daughters, Jill Jedrzejewski (Otto Bromberger) and Jodi Tosch; two sons, Kenneth (Lisa) Tosch and Ronald (Cindy) Tosch; grandchildren, Dr. Jennifer (Rob) Nash, Melissa (Dr. Barclay) Stewart, Stephen and Neal Tosch and Michelle (Vincent) Appiano; three great grandchildren; sister, Sue Bannister (Dennis Brown); niece, Marcie (Martin) VanConant; and nephews, Scott and Mark Bannister.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. on Thursday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Hospice. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
