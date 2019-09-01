Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas C. Campbell


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas C. Campbell Obituary
Douglas C. Campbell

Clyde Township - Douglas Cecil Campbell, 76, of Clyde Township, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Friday, August 30, 2019.

He was born on January 7, 1943 in Caro and raised in Fairgrove, Michigan. He later moved to Yale and graduated from Yale High school in 1961.

Mr. Campbell was a farmer and a member of Gratiot Park United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, MaryAnne; two children, Brenda (Stephen) Goniwicha and Timothy (Darlene) Campbell; seven grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; a sister, Barbara (Charlie) Cabanilla; a sister-in-law, Judy Campbell; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, E. Cecil and Genevieve Campbell; and brothers, Floyd "Patrick" and George Campbell.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Download Now