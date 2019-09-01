|
Douglas C. Campbell
Clyde Township - Douglas Cecil Campbell, 76, of Clyde Township, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Friday, August 30, 2019.
He was born on January 7, 1943 in Caro and raised in Fairgrove, Michigan. He later moved to Yale and graduated from Yale High school in 1961.
Mr. Campbell was a farmer and a member of Gratiot Park United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, MaryAnne; two children, Brenda (Stephen) Goniwicha and Timothy (Darlene) Campbell; seven grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; a sister, Barbara (Charlie) Cabanilla; a sister-in-law, Judy Campbell; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, E. Cecil and Genevieve Campbell; and brothers, Floyd "Patrick" and George Campbell.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 1, 2019