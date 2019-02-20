Services
Hopcroft Funeral Home - Madison Heights
31145 John R. Road
Madison Heights, MI 48071
248-585-7770
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hopcroft Funeral Home - Madison Heights
31145 John R. Road
Madison Heights, MI 48071
Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
West Berlin Cemetery
Allenton, MI
Milton, FL - Douglas Cutcher, age 53 of Milton, FL passed away February 9, 2019 in Camden City, NJ. He was born August 5, 1965 in Port Huron, MI. Beloved Husband of Kathleen Cutcher whom he married on July 24, 2003 in Sandals Halcyon, St. Lucia. Father of Evan Nathaniel Cutcher of Port Huron, MI. Son of Floyd E. Cutcher (deceased) and Kathryn Louis Cutcher (deceased). Brother of Richard A. Cutcher (deceased), Sherry Cutcher Highbaugh, Joe Cutcher and Lelahn Wessinger. Douglas was born and raised in Port Huron, MI where he graduated and learned his love of playing drums in bands and playing in local bars. He moved to Florida in 1998. He worked for Simplex Trucking. Visitation February 22nd from 7 pm to 9 pm at Hopcroft Funeral Home, 31145 John R. Road, Madison Heights, MI. Burial February 23rd at West Berlin Cemetery, Allenton, MI at 11:00 am.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
