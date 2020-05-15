|
Douglas F. Cleaver
Sevierville - Douglas F. Cleaver, age 61 of Sevierville, TN passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. Douglas Fredric Cleaver, was first and foremost, a child of God, a man of faith who is now in the arms of God. He was a man with a vision, an outstanding, amazing husband, incredible father, supportive brother, faithful friend, and the best PaPa. He enjoyed scuba diving as well as riding motorcycles with his wife behind him, her arms around his waist, and admiring the mountains. He left this world a better place because of his love for others. He was often called a "rock" by those who knew him, because anyone could go to him and he would give them comfort. What our family didn't know was the pain he was carrying from the past; a pain that haunted him and eventually took Doug away from this world. Please, from the Cleaver family, know that life is precious. We didn't know what Doug was struggling with because he hid it with smiles, laughter and love. If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts reach out to family or trusted friends; don't push those feelings down in hopes they will go away. Talk with someone. For those people who have lost someone to suicide, we will never have our answers but we can carry on their love and hope in Jesus Christ. Isaiah 40:31 was Doug's favorite verse and I Can Only Imagine by Mercy Me was his favorite song. Even though the pain is surreal, we find comfort in knowing he doesn't have to imagine anymore. Doug is preceded in death by his mother Mary Alice Cleaver, father Fred Cleaver, father-in-law Harry Zablocki, step-mother Rosemary Cleaver, sister Ann Green, and brothers-in-law Brian Zablocki and Mark Zablocki. His survivors include wife Lynn E. Cleaver, son and daughter-in-law Brent and Stacie Cleaver, daughters and son-in-law Jessica and Adam Walters, Rachelle Cleaver, eight grandchildren, brother and sister-in-law Greg and Val Cleaver, brother-in-law Mike Green; as well as special friends and family Elaine Zablocki, all the family members at Mill Creek Resort, Gateway at the Smokies and his many friends in the Pigeon Forge Community. Cremation arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville, TN. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 15 to May 17, 2020