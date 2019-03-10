|
Douglas F. McLeod
Port Huron - Douglas Frank McLeod, 70, of Port Huron passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
He was the only child born to Jean A. and the late Douglas Jack McLeod. Doug graduated from Central Michigan University with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in 1971. Doug enjoyed keeping score at local baseball games and was an avid bowler with many trophies. The love of his life, Bonnie Gersten, was always there for him while he battled illnesses along with special friend Coralee Cripps.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Lakeside Cemetery Chapel.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 10, 2019