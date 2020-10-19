Douglas W. McRoberts Sr.
Fort Gratiot - Douglas Wayne McRoberts Sr., 83, of Fort Gratiot, died Sunday, October 18, 2020.
He was born January 12, 1937 in Ingersoll Township, MI to the late Lee and Leota McRoberts.
Douglas retired as a custodian from the PHASD after 42 years. He enjoyed spending time in his yard, antique cars, messing with his old tractors and doing handy work. His family was important to him, especially his brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his children, Dennis McRoberts, Doreen Varty, Douglas (Betty) McRoberts, Michael McRoberts, Marie Hammond and Lee McRoberts; grandchildren, Eric, Andrea, Elizabeth, Heather, Christopher, Aaron, David, Breanna, Alex, Madeline, Stella, Wayne and Wendy; several great grandchildren; sister, Chris; brothers, Charlie and Tom; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Daniel McRoberts; and ten siblings.
Visitation will be held from 11-2 and 4-9 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.
Private Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Port Huron Township. Pallbearers will be Eric Varty, David Hammond, Alex Hammond, DeAnte McRoberts, Aaron McRoberts, Henry Sanchez and John Sanchez.
