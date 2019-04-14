|
|
Duane L. Crowe
Peck - Mr. Duane L. Crowe, age 77, of Peck, lost his battle with cancer on Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was born on November 19, 1941, in Washington County Pennsylvania, to the late Walter and Helen Crowe. Loving father of Mark (Leanne) Crowe of Port Sanilac and Charlene (Richard) Washkevich of Croswell, proud grandfather of Samuel (Melissa) Crowe, Shelby, Zachary and Logan Washkevich and Madeleline and William Crowe, great grandfather of Jude Wilson Crowe. Duane was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Crowe. A memorial service will be held 11:00am Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Bark Shanty Community Center, 135 Church Street, Port Sanilac, Michigan, 48469. There will be a luncheon following the service. Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 14, 2019