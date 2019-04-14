Services
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Bark Shanty Community Center
135 Church Street
Port Sanilac, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Duane Crowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duane L. Crowe


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Duane L. Crowe Obituary
Duane L. Crowe

Peck - Mr. Duane L. Crowe, age 77, of Peck, lost his battle with cancer on Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was born on November 19, 1941, in Washington County Pennsylvania, to the late Walter and Helen Crowe. Loving father of Mark (Leanne) Crowe of Port Sanilac and Charlene (Richard) Washkevich of Croswell, proud grandfather of Samuel (Melissa) Crowe, Shelby, Zachary and Logan Washkevich and Madeleline and William Crowe, great grandfather of Jude Wilson Crowe. Duane was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Crowe. A memorial service will be held 11:00am Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Bark Shanty Community Center, 135 Church Street, Port Sanilac, Michigan, 48469. There will be a luncheon following the service. Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Download Now