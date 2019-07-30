|
|
Duane Roland Young
China Twp. - Duane Roland Young, age 81, of China Twp., passed away peacefully with his family at his side, following a short illness, on July 27, 2019.
He was born June 30, 1938 in St. Clair to the late Walter A. and Gretchen (Beebe) Young. Duane was raised in Adair and attended "Adair University" throughout his elementary schooling and graduated from St. Clair High School in 1956. On January 30, 1960 he married his high school sweet heart Mary Jayne Cottrell at St. Mary's Church, St. Clair.
Duane and his father started their lumber business, Young Lumber, in Columbus Twp., in 1960. He loved working with his father, cutting timber and land clearing. Following his father's passing in 1984, Duane continued to operate Young Lumber. His love of working with lumber, operating (and fixing) machinery and daily visits with customers and friends was why Duane never retired.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Jayne Young; children, Kevin Young, Randy (Lisa) Young, Sandi (Ken) Pavlov and Kathy (Dan) Vreeland; grandchildren, Meghan and Erin Young, Scott, Nolan and Olivia Young, Branden, Collin and Lainey Pavlov, Austin and Travis Vreeland; sister, Barbara Thompson; niece Melissa (Rob) Houston and many wonderful friends and neighbors.
Funeral services on Wednesday July 31st will begin with prayers at the funeral home at 10:15 and a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clair. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, St. Clair. Visiting hours are Monday 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Tuesday 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort please visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 30, 2019