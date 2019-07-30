Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Young Funeral Home
China Twp., MI
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Young Funeral Home
China Twp., MI
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:15 AM
Young Funeral Home
China Twp, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
St. Clair, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Duane Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duane Roland Young


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Duane Roland Young Obituary
Duane Roland Young

China Twp. - Duane Roland Young, age 81, of China Twp., passed away peacefully with his family at his side, following a short illness, on July 27, 2019.

He was born June 30, 1938 in St. Clair to the late Walter A. and Gretchen (Beebe) Young. Duane was raised in Adair and attended "Adair University" throughout his elementary schooling and graduated from St. Clair High School in 1956. On January 30, 1960 he married his high school sweet heart Mary Jayne Cottrell at St. Mary's Church, St. Clair.

Duane and his father started their lumber business, Young Lumber, in Columbus Twp., in 1960. He loved working with his father, cutting timber and land clearing. Following his father's passing in 1984, Duane continued to operate Young Lumber. His love of working with lumber, operating (and fixing) machinery and daily visits with customers and friends was why Duane never retired.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Jayne Young; children, Kevin Young, Randy (Lisa) Young, Sandi (Ken) Pavlov and Kathy (Dan) Vreeland; grandchildren, Meghan and Erin Young, Scott, Nolan and Olivia Young, Branden, Collin and Lainey Pavlov, Austin and Travis Vreeland; sister, Barbara Thompson; niece Melissa (Rob) Houston and many wonderful friends and neighbors.

Funeral services on Wednesday July 31st will begin with prayers at the funeral home at 10:15 and a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clair. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, St. Clair. Visiting hours are Monday 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Tuesday 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort please visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Duane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now