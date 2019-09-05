Services
Apsey Funeral Home
3467 Main Street
Deckerville, MI 48427
(800) 376-3574
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Apsey Funeral Home
3467 Main Street
Deckerville, MI
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Apsey Funeral Home
3467 Main Street
Deckerville, MI
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Apsey Funeral Home
3467 Main Street
Deckerville, MI
Duncan G. McEachin


2000 - 2019
Duncan G. McEachin Obituary
Duncan G. McEachin

Carsonville - "Only a moment you stayed, but what an imprint your footprints have left on our hearts."

--Dorothy Ferguson

Our beloved son, grandson, nephew, cousin, and brother, Duncan G. McEachin, age 19, of Carsonville, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was born May 19, 2000, in Royal Oak, the son of Kurt Gould and Annette McEachin.

Duncan grew up in the Deckerville and Brighton areas. He graduated from Brighton High School in 2018 and was currently enrolled at U of M--Flint. He recently completed basic training and was active with the Army National Guard as a Fire Control Specialist.

Duncan enjoyed his cat Pickles, online gaming, bowling, and robotics. While at Brighton High School, he was a member of the bowling team and the world awarded robotics team. He had a passion for being with friends and family, and he especially loved his younger brother. His family loved him "to infinity and beyond plus one." Duncan had ambitions and dreams larger than life, and he always wanted to be "the fifth face in the rocks." He was independent, entertaining, spontaneous, and had charisma beyond compare.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother Annette McEachin of Carsonville; his father Kurt (April) Gould of Ft. Gratiot; one brother Spencer Gould; grandparents Marilyn McEachin of Deckerville and Rick and Laura Nestle of Ft. Gratiot; aunts Chrissy McEachin, DeeDee Lamoreaux, Nicki Pung, Kristy Doak; uncles Bud McEachin, Steve Bell, Phil Lamoreaux, and Chris Pung; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Keith Gould and maternal grandfather Gerald McEachin.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. on Friday and 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019, in the Apsey Funeral Home located at 3467 Main Street, Deckerville, MI 48427. Pastor Dale Hedblad will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Sanilac County Suicide Prevention, www.stopsuicidenow.myevent.com

Condolences may be sent on-line at apseyfuneralhome.net

A luncheon will follow immediately after the funeral service.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
