Dwight Landis Steele, a native of Port Huron and a resident of Commerce Township, Michigan, died peacefully on February 20, 2020. He was 86 years old. He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Sandra; sons, Glen (Jun Luo), Bruce (Star Lowman) and Barry (Laura); daughter, Marlene (John) Thornell; grandchildren, Chloe, Delilah, Adam, Maximillian, Cortland, Ashley, Matthew; brother, Conrad and sister, Lorna Rosenstiel, as well as extended family members and dear friends. Services will be held privately. For further information, phone Lynch & Sons, Milford at 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchandSonsMilford.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
