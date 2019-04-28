E. Dawn Williams



Port Huron - Mrs. Dawn Williams peacefully passed on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Port Huron surrounded by loving family and friends.



She was born on June 13, 1920 in Lonoke, Arkansas to the late John and Jessie Wright.



She married Robert J. Williams on November 8, 1972 in Detroit. Mr. and Mrs. Williams then moved to Port Huron and opened the Honeycomb Health Store in 1973. They operated the thriving business for almost 20 years, selling it in 1994. They were also cofounders and very active in Unity of Blue Water.



Dawn was a gifted pianist who played music by ear. She was active in developing fundraisers for the church such as the 10th Avenue Follies and working on the gardens around the church.



She is survived by one daughter, Deborah Zannoth of Fort Gratiot; four step-children, Cheryl L. Williams of Lapeer, Piper Devi of California, David L. Williams of Lapeer, Mr. and Mrs. James R. (Bronwyn) Williams of Fort Gratiot; nine step-grandchildren; many step-great grandchildren; and dear friend and caregiver Pamela N. Gray. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Williams and a daughter and gifted opera singer from New York, Sherry L. Zannoth.



Dawn will be greatly missed for her joy, sense of humor, love of flowers and gardening, as well as her great faith.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18th at 2:00 PM at First Congregational Church, 723 Court Street, Port Huron, Michigan.



Those wishing to send an expression of sympathy may wish to send a contribution for a memorial brick paver stone in the Prayer Garden at Unity Village Headquarters in Missouri. Please send contributions to Unity of Blue Water, 431 17th Street, Port Huron, MI 48060. Arrangements were by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.