Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Edgar R. Sigafoose

Edgar R. Sigafoose Obituary
Edgar R. Sigafoose

Port Huron - Edgar R. Sigafoose, 65, of Port Huron, died unexpectedly Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

He was born February 26, 1955 in Alexandria, Virginia to the late Bertram and Donna Sigafoose. He graduated from Port Huron Northern High School and served in the U.S. Army National Guard.

Edgar was employed with Service Diamond Tool prior to his retirement. He enjoyed woodworking and making crosses that he would give away. He loved people and had a heart of gold.

He is survived by five siblings, Brenda (Darwin) Russell, John (Betsy) Sigafoose, Connie Hetu (Mike), Robert (Jennifer) Sigafoose and Tammy (Renny) Blakkolb; and many nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held. Burial will be with his parents at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
