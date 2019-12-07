|
Edith "Edie" Dewey
Marine City - Edith "Edie" Dewey, age 77, of Marine City, passed away December 6, 2019. She was born July 31, 1942 to the late Orville and Esther Jones in Fair Haven. On August 26, 1961 Edie married Donald Romain Dewey Jr. in Anchorville. Edie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and cherished the time she would spend with family. She also enjoyed gardening and a spirited game of euchre with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years Donald Romain Dewey Jr., children, Mary Ann Dewey, Donald R. III (Terri Ann) Dewey, Lisa (Tim) Frantz and Teresa (Kevin) Ward; grandchildren, Donald R. Dewey IV (fiancé Ellyse), Georgia (Bryan) Matthews, Jacob (Calsie) Dewey, Micah (James) Dupuie, Joel (Heather) Frantz, Joshua Frantz, Keagan Frantz, Kevin (Kayla) Ward and Emily (Matthew) Connin; four great grandchildren and siblings, Violet (Robert) Pfaff, Arthur (Sharon) Jones and John (Becky) Jones. She was preceded in death by her step mother, A. Mary Jones.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday December 10th at 7:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. The family will receive visitors prior to service from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to the wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019