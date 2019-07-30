Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Edith Isabelle Stokan


1930 - 2019
Edith Isabelle Stokan Obituary
Edith Isabelle Stokan

Port Huron Twp. - Edith Isabelle Stokan, 89, of Port Huron Township, died Sunday, July 28, 2019.

She was born April 3, 1930 in Calumet, Michigan to the late Henry and Sadie Ingerson. She married Keith Stokan on March 5, 1949 in Port Huron.

Mrs. Stokan was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping and working in the yard.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Keith; eight children, Dan (Bobbi-Jean) Stokan, Mike (Brenda) Stokan, Holly (Ron) Morris, Barry (Debbie) Stokan, Kirk (Sherry) Stokan, Penny (Gary) Osburn, Melody (Tony) Pesta and Todd (Michelle) Stokan; 21 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Michalek; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Dale Stokan; a daughter, Cindy Moore; and two brothers, Kenneth and Ralph Ingerson.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. The Rev. Scott Stapleford will officiate.

Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Port Huron Township. Pallbearers will be Edith's grandsons.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Hospice. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 30, 2019
