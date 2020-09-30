Edmund Wade Kerbyson
St. Clair - Edmund "Wade" Kerbyson, age 88, of St. Clair, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
He was born in Sandusky on November 5, 1931, the son of Edmund and Verna (Nichol) Kerbyson. Wade and Margaret Murrish were married on May 6, 1953, in Port Huron.
Wade graduated from Port Huron High School with the class of 1950. He was a boy scout and also became a scout leader. Wade spent four years serving our country with the United States Navy as a Seabee. He was a journeyman electrician and worked at the Detroit Edison St. Clair Power Plant for 27 years before his retirement in 1993. Wade also worked at Michigan National Bank and at several electrical motor and machine shops. His favorite hobby since the age of ten was raising birds. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending quality time with his friends and family.
Surviving in addition to his wife Margaret of 67 years are his two daughters, Kathleen Bond of Chesterfield and Deborah (Dick) Martin of St. Clair; three grandchildren, Christie (Kevin) Bandlow, Edward Westrick III, and Michelle (Rory) Hool; five great-grandchildren, Christian, Victoria, Addison, Morgan, and Nora; two sisters, Karan Gilmore and Carol Smith; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Wade was preceded in death by his parents, Edmund and Verna Kerbyson; father and mother-in-law, Frederick and Helen Murrish; and brothers-in-law, Kenneth (Carolyn) Murrish, Donald Smith, and Neil Gilmore.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. Funeral services will be Friday, October 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment and graveside services will follow at Hillside Cemetery in St. Clair
Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Association
or the American Diabetes Association
.
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com